Giants Rookie OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Out 3-4 Weeks With Sprained MCL

According to Adam Schefter, initial tests on Giants first-round OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux determined that he suffered a sprained MCL that will keep him out for 3-4 weeks.

Schefter adds that Thibodeaux’s ACL and meniscus were intact and New York is hopeful that he’ll be available for Week 1.

Thibodeaux suffered an apparent knee injury after taking a cut block in Sunday’s preseason game and was immediately ruled out by the team. The cart was brought out for him, but he bypassed it and was able to walk to the sidelines under his own power.

Thibodeaux, 21, was selected fifth overall by the Giants in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $33.3 million that includes a $20 million signing bonus, and is fully guaranteed.

During his three-year college career at Oregon, Thibodeaux appeared in 30 games and recorded 126 tackles, 19 sacks, three forced fumbles, and seven pass deflections.