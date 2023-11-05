Giants Rule Out Daniel Jones With Knee Injury

The New York Giants announced that QB Daniel Jones has officially been ruled out with a knee injury.

Injury Update: QB Daniel Jones has been ruled out with a knee injury — New York Giants (@Giants) November 5, 2023

Jones left the game in the second quarter after injuring his right knee. Tommy DeVito has taken over at quarterback for New York.

Jones, 26, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season and he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team back in March.

Entering today’s game, Jones had appeared in five games for the Giants and completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 765 yards to go along with two touchdowns and six interceptions.