Giants Sign 11 Undrafted Free Agents

The New York Giants announced Thursday that they’ve signed 11 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- LSU CB Darren Evans
- Oklahoma FB/TE Jeremiah Hall
- Michigan DL Christopher Hinton
- South Carolina DL Jabari Ellis
- Nebraska TE Austin Allen
- Kentucky DB Yusuf Corker
- Kansas State G Josh Rivas
- Florida Atlantic CB Zyon Gilbert
- Michigan WR Daylen Baldwin
- San Diego State DB Trenton Thompson
- Florida DT Antonio Valentino
Allen, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska. He was a three-year starter at Nebraska and a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior.
During his four-year college career, Allen caught 65 passes for 975 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
