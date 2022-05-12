Giants Sign 11 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Tony Williams
-

The New York Giants announced Thursday that they’ve signed 11 undrafted free agents to contracts.

Giants helmetThe full list includes:

  1. LSU CB Darren Evans
  2. Oklahoma FB/TE Jeremiah Hall
  3. Michigan DL Christopher Hinton
  4. South Carolina DL Jabari Ellis
  5. Nebraska TE Austin Allen
  6. Kentucky DB Yusuf Corker
  7. Kansas State G Josh Rivas
  8. Florida Atlantic CB Zyon Gilbert
  9. Michigan WR Daylen Baldwin
  10. San Diego State DB Trenton Thompson
  11. Florida DT Antonio Valentino

Allen, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska. He was a three-year starter at Nebraska and a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior.

During his four-year college career, Allen caught 65 passes for 975 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

