Giants Sign First-Round CB Deonte Banks

The New York Giants have officially signed No. 24 overall pick CB Deonte Banks to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

That leaves just one more pick to go for New York to wrap up signing their 2023 class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 24 Deonte Banks CB Signed 2 57 John Michael Schmitz C 3 73 Jalin Hyatt WR Signed 5 172 Eric Gray RB Signed 6 209 Tre Hawkins III CB Signed 7 243 Jordon Riley DT Signed 7 254 Gervarrius Owens S Signed

Banks, 22, was a four-year starter at Maryland and earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten in 2022.

The Giants selected him with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is projected to sign a four-year, $14,658,028 contract that includes a $7,660,384 signing bonus and will carry a $2,665,096 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his four-year college career, Banks appeared in 30 games and made 21 starts, recording 83 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, and 13 pass defenses.