Giants Sign First-Round CB Deonte Banks

The New York Giants have officially signed No. 24 overall pick CB Deonte Banks to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.
That leaves just one more pick to go for New York to wrap up signing their 2023 class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|24
|Deonte Banks
|CB
|Signed
|2
|57
|John Michael Schmitz
|C
|3
|73
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|Signed
|5
|172
|Eric Gray
|RB
|Signed
|6
|209
|Tre Hawkins III
|CB
|Signed
|7
|243
|Jordon Riley
|DT
|Signed
|7
|254
|Gervarrius Owens
|S
|Signed
Banks, 22, was a four-year starter at Maryland and earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten in 2022.
The Giants selected him with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is projected to sign a four-year, $14,658,028 contract that includes a $7,660,384 signing bonus and will carry a $2,665,096 cap figure for the 2023 season.
During his four-year college career, Banks appeared in 30 games and made 21 starts, recording 83 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, and 13 pass defenses.
