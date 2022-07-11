Giants Sign Fourth-Round TE Daniel Bellinger

The Giants signed fourth-round TE Daniel Bellinger to his rookie contract, the team announced on Monday.

That leaves two more unsigned draft picks for the Giants to wrap up their 2022 rookie class.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Signed 1 Evan Neal OT Signed 2 Wan’Dale Robinson WR 3 Joshua Ezeudu OG Signed 3 Cordale Flott CB Signed 4 Daniel Bellinger TE Signed 4 Dane Belton S 5 Micah McFadden LB Signed 5 D.J. Davidson DT Signed 5 Marcus McKethan OG Signed 6 Darrian Beavers LB Signed

Bellinger, 21, is a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, and was invited to attend the Senior Bowl following his career at San Diego State, where he caught the eye of NFL scouts.

He was drafted by the Giants in the fourth round with the No. 112 overall pick and is projected to sign a four-year, $4,453,104 rookie contract that includes a signing bonus of $793,104.

During his four years with the Aztecs, Bellinger appeared in 31 games and caught 68 passes for 771 yards (11.3 YPC) and five touchdowns.