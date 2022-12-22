Giants Sign LB Landon Collins To Active Roster

The New York Giants announced Thursday that they’ve signed LB Landon Collins to their active roster.

We have signed Landon Collins to the active roster. Tae Crowder has been added to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/sADvPFHtO3 — New York Giants (@Giants) December 22, 2022

Collins, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.12 million rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington that includes $45 million guaranteed.

Collins was set to make a base salary of $11.5 million in 2022 before being released by the Commanders with a June 1 designation. The Giants later signed him to their practice squad.

In 2022, Collins has appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded four tackles.