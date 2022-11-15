Giants Sign OL Devery Hamilton To PS

The New York Giants announced that they signed OL Devery Hamilton to their practice squad on Tuesday.
New York’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Davis Webb
- RB Jashaun Corbin
- DL Ryder Anderson
- CB Zyon Gilbert
- S Trenton Thompson
- WR Kalil Pimpleton
- RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
- WR Makai Polk
- G Solomon Kindley
- DB Landon Collins
- WR Robert Foster
- TE Lawrence Cager
- T Korey Cunningham
- TE Andre Miller
- DB Terrell Burgess
- DL Vernon Butler
- OT Devery Hamilton
Hamilton, 24, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2021 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught onto their practice squad.
Las Vegas elected to release Hamilton in September of last year and he signed with the Giants’ practice squad after a month. New York re-signed him to a future deal last offseason.
In 2022, Hamilton has appeared in eight games for the Giants.
