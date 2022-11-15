Giants Sign OL Devery Hamilton To PS

The New York Giants announced that they signed OL Devery Hamilton to their practice squad on Tuesday. 

New York’s practice squad now includes:

  1. QB Davis Webb
  2. RB Jashaun Corbin
  3. DL Ryder Anderson
  4. CB Zyon Gilbert
  5. S Trenton Thompson
  6. WR Kalil Pimpleton
  7. RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
  8. WR Makai Polk
  9. G Solomon Kindley
  10. DB Landon Collins
  11. WR Robert Foster
  12. TE Lawrence Cager
  13. T Korey Cunningham
  14. TE Andre Miller
  15. DB Terrell Burgess
  16. DL Vernon Butler
  17. OT Devery Hamilton

Hamilton, 24, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2021 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught onto their practice squad. 

Las Vegas elected to release Hamilton in September of last year and he signed with the Giants’ practice squad after a month. New York re-signed him to a future deal last offseason. 

In 2022, Hamilton has appeared in eight games for the Giants. 

