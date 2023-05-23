Giants Sign Second-Round C John Michael Schmitz, Wrap Up Draft Class

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The New York Giants have officially signed No. 57 overall pick C John Michael Schmitz to a rookie contract, according to Dan Duggan

The Giants have officially signed their entire 2023 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 24 Deonte Banks CB Signed
2 57 John Michael Schmitz C Signed
3 73 Jalin Hyatt WR Signed
5 172 Eric Gray RB Signed
6 209 Tre Hawkins III CB Signed
7 243 Jordon Riley DT Signed
7 254 Gervarrius Owens S Signed

 

Schmitz, 24, was a First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten in 2022. The Giants used the No. 57 overall pick in the second round on him. 

Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran NFL C Ben Jones.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,373,332 rookie contract that includes a $1,635,150 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure if  $1,158,788 in 2023. 

During his three-year career, Schmitz appeared in 31 games at center.

