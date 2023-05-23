Giants Sign Second-Round C John Michael Schmitz, Wrap Up Draft Class

The New York Giants have officially signed No. 57 overall pick C John Michael Schmitz to a rookie contract, according to Dan Duggan.
The Giants have officially signed their entire 2023 draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|24
|Deonte Banks
|CB
|Signed
|2
|57
|John Michael Schmitz
|C
|Signed
|3
|73
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|Signed
|5
|172
|Eric Gray
|RB
|Signed
|6
|209
|Tre Hawkins III
|CB
|Signed
|7
|243
|Jordon Riley
|DT
|Signed
|7
|254
|Gervarrius Owens
|S
|Signed
Schmitz, 24, was a First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten in 2022. The Giants used the No. 57 overall pick in the second round on him.
Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran NFL C Ben Jones.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,373,332 rookie contract that includes a $1,635,150 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure if $1,158,788 in 2023.
During his three-year career, Schmitz appeared in 31 games at center.
