Giants Signed OL KC McDermott To Practice Squad

The New York Giants signed OL KC McDermott to their practice squad, according to Dan Salomone.

McDermott recently visited the Lions, but walked away without a deal.

The full practice squad roster includes:

QB Davis Webb RB Jashaun Corbin TE Austin Allen OL Will Holden DL Ryder Anderson OLB Quincy Roche CB Zyon Gilbert S Trenton Thompson S Tony Jefferson DE Henry Mondeaux OLB Chuck Wiley WR Kalil Pimpleton DB Fabian Moreau WR Marcus Johnson RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) OT Roy Mbaeteka OL KC McDermott

McDermott, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville waived McDermott coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. He returned on a futures deal in 2019 but was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and reverted to injured reserve.

McDermott was waived again in 2020 and re-signed to the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster for the next two seasons before Jacksonville released him during final cuts this year.

For his career, McDermott has appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and made one start.