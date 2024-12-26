Giants Signing DB Alex Cook

According to Art Stapleton, the Giants are signing DB Alex Cook to their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Giants practice squad:

Cook, 25, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Washington following the 2023 draft. He signed a three-year, $2.6 million contract but was let go after camp before being re-signed to the practice squad.

The Panthers signed him off the Giants practice squad in October 2023 but was let go after training camp in 2024. He’s stuck around Carolina’s practice squad for most of the 2024 season but was let go in December.

In 2023, Cook appeared in 10 games for the Panthers with two starts and recorded 11 total tackles.