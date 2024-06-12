Giants Signing DB Tre Herndon

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants are signing DB Tre Herndon to a contract on Wednesday.

Herndon has some starting experience that makes him of interest to other teams. New York brought him in for a workout earlier this week and were clearly impressed enough to get a deal done.

Herndon, 28, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt back in 2018. He finished his three-year, $1.7 million deal and was set to be a restricted free agent when the Jaguars re-signed him.

Herndon then signed one-year deals to remain in Jacksonville in both 2022 and 2023.

In 2023, Herndon appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and recorded 46 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one recovery and nine pass deflections.