Giants Signing DT Brandin Bryant

Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants are adding veteran DT Brandin Bryant, who most recently played for the Bills.

Bryant, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2016. However, he was later among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

From there, Bryant had a brief stint with the Jets before eventually signing on to the Browns’ practice squad. Cleveland re-signed him to a futures contract but ultimately waived him a short time later.

Bryant later caught on with the Dolphins and was brought in by the Bills a short time later. The Texans eventually added him to their practice squad but he was released and returned to Buffalo.

In 2022, Bryant appeared in four games for the Bills and recorded three tackles.