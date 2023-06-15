Giants Signing DT Kobe Smith

The New York Giants are signing DT Kobe Smith to a contract following a workout on Thursday, according to Jordan Raanan.

Smith, 24, went undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2020 before catching on with the Titans. He was waived by the team and brought back to their practice squad prior to the season.

After being released, Smith signed with the Buccaneers and returned on two futures deals with Tampa Bay. From there, he had a brief stint with the Eagles last summer before signing on to the Falcons practice squad.

So far in his career, Smith has yet to appear in an NFL game.