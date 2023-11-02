Giants Signing K Randy Bullock To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants are signing veteran K Randy Bullock to their practice squad.

Bullock, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He spent three years in Houston before signing on with the Jets in 2016.

Bullock had brief stints with the Giants and Steelers before the Bengals claimed him off of waivers during the 2017 season. Cincinnati brought him back on a two-year extension in 2018.

He then joined the Titans on a one-year deal in 2021 and re-signed for the following season on a multi-year deal. However, Tennessee released last offseason.

In 2022, Bullock appeared in 15 games for the Titans and converted 17 of 20 field-goal attempts (85 percent), converted 28 of 28 point-after attempts, and 31 touchbacks.