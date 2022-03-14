Giants Signing Mark Glowinski To Three-Year Deal

The New York Giants have agreed to terms and are expected to sign OG Mark Glowinski to a three-year deal, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Rapoport notes the deal is worth $20 million with $11.4 million guaranteed.

The Giants are clearly placing an emphasis on building up their offensive line for QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley.

Glowinski, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He spent two years in Seattle before he was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts in 2017.

Glowinski played out the final year of his four-year, $2,625,688 contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year extension in 2019.

In 2021, Glowinski has appeared in 16 games and made 14 starts at guard for the Colts.

We had him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.