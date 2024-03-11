Giants Signing OT Jermaine Eluemunor

According to Ian Rapoport, the New York Giants are signing OL Jermaine Eluemunor to a two-year, $14 million contract on Monday.

This is the second offensive line addition for the Giants so far after they agreed to a three-year deal with G Jon Runyan.

Eluemunor, 29, was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract when the Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason in 2018.

Eluemunor later signed on to the Ravens’ practice squad before coming back on an exclusive rights contract. Baltimore then traded him to the Patriots in a pick swap in 2019.

New England re-signed Eluemunor as a restricted free agent in 2020. He had brief stints with the Dolphins and Jaguars before signing on with the Raiders in 2021.

The Raiders opted to re-sign Eluemunor to one-year contracts each of the past two seasons.

