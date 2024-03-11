Giants Signing RB Devin Singletary

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants are signing RB Devin Singletary to a contract on Monday.

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants are signing Singletary to a three-year, $16.5 million contract that can be worth up to $19.5 million.

The Giants have obvious ties to Singletary from his time in Buffalo working with Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen.

Singletary will be tasked with helping to replace Saquon Barkley, who departed for a free agent deal with the Eagles.

Singletary, 26, was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Florida Atlantic. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract but due to the PPE escalator, he made a base salary of $2.54 million in 2022.

The Texans signed Singletary to a one-year contract last year.

In 2023, Singeltary appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and rushed for 898 yards on 216 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with 30 receptions for 193 yards receiving and four total touchdowns.