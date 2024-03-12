Giants Signing S Jalen Mills

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Giants are set to sign S Jalen Mills to a one-year contract.

The Giants lost Xavier McKinney to the Packers in free agency, so this at least gives them a little help at the position.

Mills, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract and tested the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

The Eagles brought Mills back on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million. He was once again an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $24 million deal with the Patriots.

New England re-signed Mills last year and converted him back to safety.

In 2023, Mills appeared in 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 45 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense.