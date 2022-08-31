Giants Signing S Tony Jefferson To Practice Squad

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Giants are signing S Tony Jefferson to their practice squad.

Zrebiec says the Ravens wanted to bring the veteran back but he saw an opportunity for more playing time in New York with DC Don Martindale, who he’s played under before.

Jefferson, 30, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017.

Jefferson was set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2020 season when the Ravens released him during the offseason. The 49ers signed him to a contract this past June but he ended up on injured reserve and was released with a settlement.

The Ravens signed Jefferson to their practice squad last December and he was on and off of their roster to close out the season, returning on a deal for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Jefferson appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded 16 tackles, one sack, and a pass deflection.