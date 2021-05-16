Giants Signing TE Kelvin Benjamin

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants are signing Kelvin Benjamin following his tryout at rookie minicamp this week.

Rapoport confirms Benjamin is making the transition to tight end.

Benjamin, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.66 million contract that includes $6.19 million guaranteed when the Panthers picked up his fifth-year option in 2018.

Carolina elected to trade Benjamin to the Bills third- and seventh-round picks in 2017. However, Buffalo later waived and he eventually caught on with the Chiefs.

In 2018, Benjamin appeared in 15 games for the Bills and Chiefs and caught 25 passes for 380 yards receiving and one touchdown.