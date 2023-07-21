Giants Signing WR Cole Beasley

The New York Giants are signing WR Cole Beasley following a successful workout, according to Mike Garafolo.

Beasley worked out for the team earlier today and it appears he has enough left in the tank to go another year.

Josina Anderson reports that the deal is for one year.

Beasley, 34, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season when Buffalo released him.

Beasley later signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but retired and was released soon after. He unretired and returned to the Bills practice squad late in the 2022 season.

In 2022, Beasley appeared in two games for the Bucs and two games for the Bills. He caught six passes on seven targets for 35 yards.