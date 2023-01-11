Giants Sign WR James Washington To PS, Sign G Solomon Kindley To Futures Deal

Art Stapleton reports that the Giants are signing WR James Washington to their practice squad after hosting him for a workout yesterday.

The team is also signing G Solomon Kindley to a futures/reserve contract.

Washington, 26, was selected in the second round out of Oklahoma State in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,501,346 rookie contract that included a $1,353,704 signing bonus and made a base salary of $1,093,820 for the 2021 season.

Washington was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed with the Cowboys. Dallas waived him in January, though.

In 2022, Washington appeared in two games for the Cowboys but recorded no statistics.