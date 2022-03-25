Giants Signing WR/KR Richie James

The New York Giants are signing WR/KR Richie James to a contract on Friday, according to Mike Garafolo.

James missed the entire 2021 season due to a knee injury.

James, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract when the 49ers waived him with an injury designation last year coming out of the preseason.

James later reverted to the team’s injured reserve list.

In 2020, James appeared in 11 games and recorded 23 receptions for 394 yards (17.1 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 73 kickoff return yards and 34 yards on punt returns.