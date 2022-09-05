Giants Signing WR Marcus Johnson To Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Giants are signing WR Marcus Johnson to the practice squad.

Garafolo adds Johnson will get the veteran maximum for the practice squad.

New York’s practice squad is maxed out currently, so they’ll need to release someone from the following list to make room:

QB Davis Webb RB Jashaun Corbin WR CJ Board TE Austin Allen OL Will Holden DL Ryder Anderson OLB Quincy Roche CB Zyon Gilbert S Trenton Thompson S Tony Jefferson G Wyatt Davis DE Henry Mondeaux OLB Chuck Wiley WR Kalil Pimpleton OL Max Garcia CB Fabian Moreau RB Sandro Platzgummer (international)

Johnson, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in 2016. He was on and off of the Eagles’ practice squad before being traded to the Seahawks.

From there, the Seahawks traded Johnson to the Colts at the start of the 2018 season. He returned to the Colts on an exclusive rights contract but Indianapolis declined to tender Johnson as a restricted free agent.

Johnson later returned to the Colts and was added to their active roster before signing with the Titans back in March of 2021. He was let go however and caught on with the 49ers.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 11 games for the Titans and caught nine passes for 160 yards receiving (17.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.