Giants TE Darren Waller Still Considering Retirement

According to Paul Schwartz and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, New York Giants TE Darren Waller is still considering retirement,

The Giants were reportedly convinced in an earlier conversation with Waller’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, that he would return in 2024.

However, Waller tells The Post that he’s “still undecided” and he “has not made a decision either way.”

Schwartz and Dunleavy add that the Giants want Waller back in their offense next season and hope he can be a “more robust contributor” going forward.

Waller, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year. He was set to make base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders last year.

The Giants acquired Waller in a trade with the Raiders for a third-round compensatory pick.

In 2023, Waller appeared in 12 games and recorded 52 receptions for 552 yards (10.6 YPC) and one touchdown.