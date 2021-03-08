Giants & TE Levine Toilolo Agree To Reworked Deal

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants and TE Levine Toilolo have agreed to a reworked deal to bring the veteran back for 2021. 

Giants helmet

Toilolo was set to make $2.95 million in 2021, according to Rapoport. He had come up as a potential cap casualty this offseason. 

Toilolo, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2013. He played out his four-year rookie deal and signed a three-year, $12 million contract that included $4.5 million guaranteed in 2017. 

He was entering the second year of that deal and set to make base salaries of $3.5 million and $4 million over the final two years when the Falcons designated Toilolo as a post-June 1st release.

Toilolo caught one with the Lions on a one-year, $1.5 million deal for the 2018 season. He signed with the 49ers after the draft in May for 2019. The following offseason, Toilolo signed a two-year, $6.2 million deal with the Giants. 

In 2020, Toilolo appeared in all 16 games for the Giants and caught five passes for 46 yards. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments