Giants & TE Levine Toilolo Agree To Reworked Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants and TE Levine Toilolo have agreed to a reworked deal to bring the veteran back for 2021.

Toilolo was set to make $2.95 million in 2021, according to Rapoport. He had come up as a potential cap casualty this offseason.

Toilolo, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2013. He played out his four-year rookie deal and signed a three-year, $12 million contract that included $4.5 million guaranteed in 2017.

He was entering the second year of that deal and set to make base salaries of $3.5 million and $4 million over the final two years when the Falcons designated Toilolo as a post-June 1st release.

Toilolo caught one with the Lions on a one-year, $1.5 million deal for the 2018 season. He signed with the 49ers after the draft in May for 2019. The following offseason, Toilolo signed a two-year, $6.2 million deal with the Giants.

In 2020, Toilolo appeared in all 16 games for the Giants and caught five passes for 46 yards.