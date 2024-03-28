Giants To Hold Workout With North Carolina QB Drake Maye

According to Mike Garafolo, the Giants are scheduled to meet with workout North Carolina QB Drake Maye in the coming days.

Giants HC Brian Daboll also attended Washington QB Michael Penix‘s pro day on Thursday, per Garafolo.

New York hosted Maye for an official top 30 visit earlier this month and they clearly have a level of interest in him.

The Giants are selecting at No. 6 of the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft and the consensus is that Maye will be selected in the top three, so the Giants would likely have to move up for a shot at grabbing him.

Maye, 21, is one of the best overall prospects in the 2024 draft class. He earned first-team All-ACC honors last season and was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022.

Some evaluators believe he’s the best quarterback in this class, despite the group including USC’s Caleb Williams.

During his three-year college career at UNC, Maye appeared in 30 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.