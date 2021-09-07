Giants Tried Out Five Players Including QB Kyle Sloter

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants worked out five players on Tuesday including QB Kyle Sloter.

The full list includes:

CB Delrick Abrams DB Rodney Clemons OT Korey Cunningham QB Kyle Sloter WR Travis Toivonen

Of this group, the Giants signed Cunningham to their practice squad.

Sloter, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Colorado back in 2017. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Broncos cut him loose.

From there, Sloter had brief stints with the Vikings, Cardinals and Lions before the Bears signed him to their practice squad in November of last year. The Raiders signed him to a futures deal back in January but cut him loose in April.

During his college career at Southern Mississippi and Northern Colorado, Sloter appeared in 34 games and completed 198 passes on 320 attempts (61.9 percent) for 2,656 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.