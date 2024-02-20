Giants Unlikely To Franchise Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants are unlikely to use the franchise tag on RB Saquon Barkley, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Teams can use the franchise tag on pending free agents for a two-week span that lasts from today until March 5th.

Barkley’s tag would be valued at around $12 million for 2024. Since he was tagged last year, he is guaranteed at least 120 percent of last year’s salary.

However, Schwartz says it feels like there’s little appetite in the Giants’ building for a second tag, and it’s more likely Barkley gets the chance to test free agency after an underwhelming 2023 season.

Barkley, 27, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was franchised at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

In 2023, Barkley appeared in 14 games for the Giants and rushed for 962 yards on 247 attempts with six rushing touchdowns to go along with 41 receptions on 60 targets for 280 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

