Giants Waive CB Ryan Lewis

The New York Giants announced that they have officially waived CB Ryan Lewis on Wednesday.

We have waived CB Ryan Lewis Details: https://t.co/it5xj36NhC pic.twitter.com/K9W54rW4Do — New York Giants (@Giants) April 14, 2021

Lewis, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Pittsburgh back in 2017. He later signed on with the Cardinals but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Lewis had brief stints with the Patriots, Bills, Colts, Eagles and Dolphins before Washington claimed him off waivers this past July. Unfortunately, he was once again released at the start of the season.

The Giants added Lewis to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster in September but was placed on injured reserve in November.

In 2020, Lewis appeared in five games and recorded 13 tackles, no interceptions, and a pass defense.