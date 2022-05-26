Giants Waive DB Jordan Mosley

The New York Giants announced that they have waived DB Jordan Mosley on Thursday, according to Dan Salomone of the team’s site.

Mosely signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland earlier this month. He was waived with an injury designation two days later.

During his college career at Maryland, Mosely recorded 201 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, one interception, and 12 pass defenses.