Giants Waive OL Devery Hamilton & DB Trenton Thompson

The New York Giants announced Friday that they’ve waived OL Devery Hamilton and DB Trenton Thompson.

The Giants waived OL Devery Hamilton and DB Trenton Thompson. pic.twitter.com/4hR5qaM7Oq — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 25, 2022

Hamilton, 24, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2021 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught onto their practice squad.

Las Vegas elected to release Hamilton in September of last year and he signed with the Giants’ practice squad after a month. New York re-signed him to a future deal last offseason.

In 2022, Hamilton has been active for nine games for the Giants.