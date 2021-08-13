Giants Waive RB Mike Weber From IR With Settlement

The New York Giants officially waived RB Mike Weber from injured reserve with an injury settlement on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Weber, 23, was originally drafted by the Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2019 draft. He spent the 2019 season on the Cowboys’ practice squad, but Dallas released him after the season.

Weber had a brief stint with the Chiefs in the 2020 offseason before spending the second half of the 2020 season on the Packers’ practice squad. Green Bay waived Weber and he later signed on with the Giants before recently being placed on injured reserve.

In two seasons, Weber has yet to play in an NFL game.