Giants Waive TE Kaden With Failed Physical Designation, Re-Sign WR David Sills

According to Field Yates, the Giants waived TE Kaden Smith with a failed physical designation on Friday.

Dan Duggan also reports that New York has re-signed exclusive rights free agent WR David Sills.

Smith suffered a knee injury last season.

Smith, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Stanford but was waived as a rookie and claimed by the Giants.

In 2021, Smith appeared in nine games and recorded three receptions for 33 yards and no touchdowns.