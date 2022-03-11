Giants Waive TE Kaden With Failed Physical Designation, Re-Sign WR David Sills

According to Field Yates, the Giants waived TE Kaden Smith with a failed physical designation on Friday.
Dan Duggan also reports that New York has re-signed exclusive rights free agent WR David Sills.
Smith suffered a knee injury last season.
Smith, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Stanford but was waived as a rookie and claimed by the Giants.
In 2021, Smith appeared in nine games and recorded three receptions for 33 yards and no touchdowns.
