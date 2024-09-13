Giants Waive WR Chase Cota From IR

The New York Giants officially waived WR Chase Cota from injured reserve with a settlement on Friday.

Cota broke his collarbone during minicamp at the end of OTAs, which led to him being placed on injured reserve this summer.

Cota, 24, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was cut with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason however.

Cota had stints on the practice squad with the Chiefs and Texans before the Giants signed him away to their active roster. He inked a futures deal for the 2024 season before being released coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.