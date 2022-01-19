Giants Worked Out Four Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants brought in four free agents for workouts on Wednesday including DE Jonathan Woodard.

The full list of players includes:

P Nolan Cooney FB Nikola Kalinic DB J.J. Nunes DE Jonathan Woodard

Woodard, 28, is a former seventh-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Central Arkansas. After completing the first year of his rookie contract, Jacksonville waived him coming out of last year’s preseason.

The Falcons signed him to their practice squad but released him after a couple of weeks. He signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad in December of 2017 and returned to Miami on an exclusive rights deal before being waived Woodard from injured reserve in December of 2019.

From there, Woodard signed with the Bills’ practice squad in January of 2020 but was released the following training camp.

In 2018, Woodard appeared in six games for the Dolphins and recorded 10 tackles and one sack.