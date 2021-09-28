Giants Worked Out 11 Players Including OT Isaiah Wilson

The New York Giants are the latest team to bring in former Titans first-round OT Isaiah Wilson for a workout, according to Doug Kyed.

Isaiah Wilson” width=”300″ height=”221″>

Aaron Wilson has the full list of players who tried out for New York:

The Colts tried out Wilson last week, as he looks to return to the NFL.

Wilson’s rookie season included two appearances on the COVID-19 list, an arrest for a DUI and a suspension for breaking team rules. He was placed on the non-football injury list and the Titans said at the time he needed space to figure some things out.

Tennessee traded Wilson to the Dolphins. However, Wilson reportedly refused the Dolphins’ efforts to help him get his life back on track and continued the behavior that caused the Titans to trade him to Miami just a year after they used a first-round pick on him.

Miami waived him a few days later.

Wilson, 22, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was named a freshman All-American in 2018 before being drafted with the No. 29 overall pick in the draft by the Titans.

He signed a four-year, $11,568,389 rookie contract that includes a $5,973,374 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year for the Titans to pick up for the 2024 season.

The Titans traded Wilson to the Dolphins as part of a pick swap. However, Miami waived him in March.

During his three-year career at Georgia, Wilson appeared in 25 games, starting 24 of them at the right tackle position.

He was active in one game for the Titans in 2020 and played three snaps.