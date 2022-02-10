Jets Hosted OT Matt Gono For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jets brought in OT Matt Gono for a visit on Thursday.

Gono, 25, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Wesley College in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract and made Atlanta’s roster each of his first three seasons.

The Falcons tendered Gono at the second-round level as a restricted free agent in 2021. He made a base salary of $3.384 million before being waived last month.

In 2020, Gono appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and made four starts.