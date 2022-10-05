Giants WR Kenny Golladay Has Sprained MCL

According to Ian Rapoport, Giants WR Kenny Golladay has a sprained MCL.

He adds the injury will prevent Golladay from traveling with the team to London this week for their Week 5 game against the Packers. Depending on the severity, this could prove to be a multi-week injury for Golladay as well.

This injury won’t make it any easier for the Giants to trade Golladay, and it also makes New York even more shorthanded at wide receiver. At this point, their expected top four receivers entering the season are all hurt.

Golladay, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Lions out of Northern Illinois back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.19 million contract and made a base salary of $750,000 for the 2020 season.

Golladay was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants in 2021. He’s set to make base salaries of $13 million and $13.25 million the next two seasons.

In 2021, Golladay appeared in 14 games for the Giants and caught 37 passes on 76 targets for 521 yards receiving and no touchdowns.