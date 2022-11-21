Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson Out For Season With Torn ACL

According to Dan Salomone, Giants HC Brian Daboll announced on Monday morning that WR Wan’Dale Robinson would miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

He will likely be placed on injured reserve in the coming days with another player called up to take his spot on the 53-man roster.

Robinson, 21, was named Second Team All-ACC in 2021 and was also the MVP of the 2022 Citrus Bowl. He spent two years at the University of Nebraska before transferring to Kentucky. The Giants used the No. 43 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Robinson signed a four-year rookie deal worth $8,185,156 that includes a signing bonus of $3,132,840.

During his college career, Robinson had 185 receptions for 2,075 yards (11.2 YPC) and ten touchdowns. He also rushed 141 times for 691 yards (4.9 YPC) and four touchdowns.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded 23 catches for 227 yards (9.9 YPC) and one touchdown.

We will have more news on Robinson as it becomes available.