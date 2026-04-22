Glazer: Trade Attempts Likely For Offensive Linemen In Round 1

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports thinks there could be a run on offensive linemen during the first round of Thursday’s draft.

Glazer says some teams will attempt to make trades up to get an offensive lineman before the top 7 or 8 are off the board, which means we could the run take place in the early 20s.

Utah’s Spencer Fano and Miami’s Francis Mauigoa figure to hear their names called early in round one, but some names to watch after that include Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor, Georgia OT Monroe Freeling, Clemson OT Blake Miller, Penn State OL Olaivavega Ioane, Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor and Utah OT Caleb Lomu among others.

Overall, this year’s draft class isn’t considered a great class for high-end talent, but a number of teams have cited depth in the trenches on both sides of the ball as areas of strength.

We do tend to see some trade action at the end of round one, but I would expect teams to resist moving 2027 picks if possible, as next year’s class is expected to be much better.

We’ll have more regarding the draft as the news is available.