Green Bay Hosting 2025 NFL Draft

The NFL announced Monday that the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin will host the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here’s the official release from the NFL regarding the decision:

“The Draft has become our biggest offseason event hosted in different cities and spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field,” said NFL Commissioner ROGER GOODELL. “With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin.”

“This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft,” said Packers President/CEO MARK MURPHY. “The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community owned team. That connection to our League’s heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the Draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world.”

This past NFL Draft in Kansas City had more than 312,000 fans in person.

Green Bay is by far the smallest city in the NFL with a population of just over 107,000 people. The Packers have worked hard in recent years to develop their Titletown district around Lambeau Field, so it will be interesting to see how the city puts this all together.

The NFL has been moving the draft around the past several years with the event taking place in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Arlington, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Kansas City, and Detroit thus far.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit on April 25-27, 2024.