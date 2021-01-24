Greg Olsen Announces Retirement From NFL

Seahawks TE Greg Olsen announced on FOX NFL pregame that he’s retiring from the NFL and will transition to becoming an analyst for FOX.

“I’m stepping away. I’m done. I’ve got it all out of my system,” Olsen said, per Mark Maske.

Olsen also posted the following on Instagram:

Olsen has been weighing retirement for a few years ago, so this isn’t a huge surprise.

Olsen, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2007. He played four years for Chicago before he was traded to the Panthers in 2011.

Olsen played out the final year of his two-year, $17 million extension with the Panthers before signing a one-year, $7 million deal with the Seahawks this offseason.

For his career, Olsen appeared in 199 games for the Bears, Panthers and Seahawks and caught 742 passes for 8,683 yards receiving and 60 touchdowns.