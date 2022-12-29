Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Signs One-Day Contract To Retire With Packers

The Packers announced that they have signed veteran S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to a one-day contract to retire as a member of the organization.

Clinton-Dix, 30, was taken with the No. 21 overall pick by the Packers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,338,501 contract when the Packers picked up his fifth-year option.

Green Bay later traded Clinton-Dix to the Redskins in 2018 for a fourth-round pick. He wound up signing a one-year contract with the Bears in 2019 before he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in 2020.

Clinton-Dix caught on with the Raiders’ practice squad in 2021 and signed on with the Broncos’ practice squad in December of last year but was cut loose a month later. He’s been an unrestricted free agent ever since.

For his career, Clinton-Dix appeared in 98 games and recorded 517 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 16 interceptions, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 33 pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.