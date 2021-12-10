Hue Jackson Agrees To Four-Year Deal To Become Next HC At Grambling State

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that former NFL coach Hue Jackson has agreed to terms on a four-year contract to become the next head coach at Grambling State.

Reports from earlier in the week indicated that Jackson was set to be Grambling State’s next head coach and they’ve not officially reached an agreement.

Jackson, 56, began his NFL coaching career back in 2001 as the Redskins RBs coach. He worked for the Bengals, Falcons and Ravens before he was hired by the Raiders as their offensive coordinator in 2010.

Jackson was later promoted to head coach but lasted one season at the helm. After four years with the Bengals, Jackson was hired as the Browns head coach in 2016 but lasted just over three years in Cleveland.

The Bengals hired Jackson as a special assistant to Marvin Lewis before parting ways with him in 2019.

During his time as the Browns’ head coach, Jackson led them to a record of 3-36-1 (8.8 percent) and no playoff appearances.