Iowa DB Cooper DeJean Visited Four Teams

According to Ian Rapoport, Iowa DB Cooper DeJean had official visits with four teams, including the Seahawks, Steelers, Eagles and Bills.

Rapoport notes DeJean had a compressed pre-draft process due to his recovery from a fractured fibula late last season and it only allowed him time for four visits.

He is widely considered a first-round draft selection but it’s not yet clear whether he’ll be asked to be a cornerback or safety at the next level.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

DeJean, 21, was a two-time first-team All-Big-10 selection in his sophomore and junior seasons. He was a unanimous All-American his junior year at Iowa. He also set the single-season record at Iowa for interceptions returned for a touchdown at three.

Throughout his three-year career at Iowa, DeJean appeared in 30 games for the Hawkeyes and recorded 120 total tackles, including five tackles for loss to go along with 20 passes defended, seven interceptions, and three touchdowns. He also added another touchdown on special teams as a kick returner.