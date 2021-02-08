Iowa State Signs HC Matt Campbell To Extension Through 2028

Iowa State announced Monday that they’ve signed HC Matt Campbell to an extension through 2028.

Matt Campbell agrees to contract extension through 2028. 🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/XsgPGFJ5zx — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) February 8, 2021

Campbell has been a popular name in NFL head-coaching searches over the past few years. However, he has opted to stay at Iowa State.

Campbell, 41, began working for Bowling Green State as a graduate assistant back in 2003. He spent a few years at Mount Union as their offensive coordinator/OL coach before returning to Bowling Green in 2007.

Toledo hired Campbell as their run game coordinator for the 2009 season and he eventually worked his way up to head coach before departing for the Iowa State job in 2016.

During his five years at Iowa State, Campbell has led them to a record of 35-28 (55.6 percent), which includes four straight bowl appearances.