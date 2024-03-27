J.K. Dobbins Cleared For Football Activities, Expected To Start Taking Visits

According to Tom Pelissero, former Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins has been cleared to resume football activities by the doctor who performed his Achilles repair.

Pelissero adds Dobbins is expected to start taking free agent visits with teams soon.

Injuries have derailed his career so far, with multiple knee surgeries from 2021-2022 and torn Achilles in Week 1 last year. But Dobbins was viewed as a talented back and is still only 25, so he’ll likely be able to catch on somewhere and try to get his career back on track.

Dobbins, 25, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

He’s testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2023, Dobbins appeared in one game for the Ravens and rushed for 22 yards on eight attempts to go along with two receptions for 15 yards and a touchdown.

