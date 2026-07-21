Jacoby Brissett & Cardinals Still Without Contract Resolution

Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett has been seeking a raise all offseason after the team informed him he will be the starting quarterback.

Brissett reported to Arizona’s mandatory minicamp after skipping the voluntary portion of the offseason program, though he didn’t have a full workload of on-field activity.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is still not a contract resolution for Brissett a day before the Cardinals report for camp, as there isn’t a consensus on what the number should come in at. It’s worth noting Brissett is his own agent, and Rapoport mentions the two sides have been negotiating for the last few months.

Should Brissett not report, Gardner Minshew, third-rounder Carson Beck and Kedon Slovis would be in line to handle the reps under center in the meantime.

Brissett, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brissett to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract in 2022. The Commanders signed him as a free agent in 2023, and he signed another one-year pact with the Patriots in 2024.

The Cardinals signed Brissett to a two-year contract last March.

In 2025, Brissett appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and made 12 starts. He completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had 38 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals’ quarterback situation as the news is available.