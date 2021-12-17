Jadeveon Clowney Latest Browns Player To Test Positive For COVID-19

Kimberly A. Martin reports that Browns OLB Jadeveon Clowney has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Clowney did not practice this week, due to an illness but he didn’t produce a positive test until today.

The Browns are now down 11 starters for Week 15’s game against the Raiders and are expected to start Nick Mullens at quarterback.

Clowney, 28, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney last year before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season. It took until September for him to a sign one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

The Browns signed Clowney to a one-year deal this past April.

In 2021, Clowney has appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 29 tackles, five sacks and two pass deflections.